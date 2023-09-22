33 apartment units displaced after fire at Carmichael complex, Metro Fire says

CARMICHAEL – Dozens of units at a Carmichael-area apartment complex have been displaced after a fire late Friday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews arrived at the scene near Arden Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m., finding flames shooting from the second floor of a center hallway-style complex.

This type of structure poses challenges for firefighters for several reasons, Metro Fire says, and an additional roof built over the original roof also complicated things.

The flames had soon spread between roofs, forcing crews to use chainsaws.

A second alarm was called – and by the time the situation was under control, nearly 60 firefighters were at the scene.

Scene of the fire. Scot Crocker/Viewer Photo

In total, Metro Fire says 33 apartment units had to be evacuated. One resident, who was found down on the ground of a unit by a maintenance person, had to be taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be helping the people displaced.