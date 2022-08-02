Smoke drifting into Lincoln after fire at rural waste facility

PLACER COUNTY – A fire at a waste plant in rural Placer County is causing smoke to drift into Lincoln Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the Nortech Waste facility along Fiddyment Road, between Lincoln and Roseville.

Cal Fire NEU crews and other agencies from around the area responded to the scene.

Fiddyment Structure Fire Update: Fire is contained. Firefighters are conducting overhaul operations. Considerable drift smoke is entering the Lincoln area from a fire at the Nortec plant near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue in Placer County. pic.twitter.com/Jmg5If1ZDf — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 2, 2022

Firefighters have since contained the flames, but a considerable amount of smoke is still drifting from the fire scene to Lincoln.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.