Smoke drifting into Lincoln after fire at rural waste facility
PLACER COUNTY – A fire at a waste plant in rural Placer County is causing smoke to drift into Lincoln Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at the Nortech Waste facility along Fiddyment Road, between Lincoln and Roseville.
Cal Fire NEU crews and other agencies from around the area responded to the scene.
Firefighters have since contained the flames, but a considerable amount of smoke is still drifting from the fire scene to Lincoln.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
