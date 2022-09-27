Smell of natural gas prompts evacuation of several Davis schools across the city

DAVIS – Several schools in Davis are being evacuated due to the smell of natural gas Tuesday morning.

According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, they've received reports of natural gas smell at several campuses across the city.

As a result, the district says the following campuses are evacuated: Davis Senior High, King High, Davis School for Independent Study, Holmes Junior High, and North Davis Elementary.

The district office has also been evacuated.

City officials say the smell may be from a gas blow-off PG&E started around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire department crews are now clearing the campuses to make sure there are no gas leaks.