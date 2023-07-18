Galt hit with surge of smash-and-grabs burglaries

GALT – Galt police are noticing a disturbing trend of smash-and-grab incidents at small businesses. In fewer than two weeks, the department received eight reports of burglaries from business owners.

Chief Brian Kalinowski believes it may be too early to tell if all the cases are related but has not ruled out that the culprits could be from out-of-town with most incidents happening not far from Highway 99.

Nathaniel Torrez always dreamed of opening a boba cafe with his family in his hometown last year.

"As soon as we opened up, the community has shown out and business has just grown," said the co-owner of The Hangout.

While business booms, he is seeing a spike in another trend at nearby stores. On Sunday, Van Le discovered someone ransacked his furniture business after breaking through the front door.

"I don't know what's in their mind," Le said. "What they're trying to do."

Galt Furniture is just the latest in a string of smash window burglaries. The police department said it received several burglary reports beginning July 5.

"We know all four of those that occurred that night were by the same group," the chief said.

Investigators say they tracked the suspects' vehicle, but the plates came back stolen and left the trail cold.

Over the weekend, the department received another round of reports. It is unclear if all the cases are connected.

In some cases, detectives say little money was in the till. However, the burglars left owners with damage expenses while leaving some questioning whether big city crime is coming to their small town.

"Whatever we're doing right now, it's not working," Torrez said.

So what is being done to protect businesses? Officers began boosting patrols overnight, according to the department.

Galt police are also sharing tips with owners about leaving their cash drawers open while increasing lighting and making sure their camera systems are operational and turned on.

While the advice does not help with property damages, the hope is culprits soon realize the smash-and-grabs are not worthwhile.