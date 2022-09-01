Linden residents talk Aaron Judge's home run record pursuit

Linden residents talk about the town's most famous former resident, New York Yankee Aaron Judge

LINDEN — Aaron Judge is on track to beat the single-season American League home run record held by Roger Maris, but before that he was just a humble kid from Linden.

Mark Miller is the former head football coach at Linden High School, where pretty much everyone knows the name Aaron Judge.

"Take away all of his athletic abilities; he's still one-of-a-kind," said Miller.

The Linden High School standout proved that back in school when he won MVP in football, basketball, and baseball.

Judge, now known as the MLB's best one-man show, is on track to break the single-season American League record of 61 home runs after hitting his 51st homer Tuesday.

"Nothing he does surprises me. It doesn't," said Miller.

"I think that's really cool and exciting. I would never think someone from Linden would be out there making such a big name for themselves," said Linden High School student Juan Soto Hernandez.

"My 10-year-old brother, that's all he talks about. He has Aaron Judge jerseys, an Aaron Judge poster in his bedroom. That's all he talks about," said Linden High School student Madison Kuharik.

A small town superstar is setting an example, but Miller says it's not just on the field.

"You'd never know he was the athlete knowing he had the charisma and the talent he had just talking to him on the street. He's very humble and cares about others," said Miller.

"It sure does make you feel proud to even know him. But it makes your prouder to know that he is the person that he is too."

Miller says after he survived a heart attack, Judge helped him raise money for a hospital. He's now also the founder of the All Rise Foundation, a local nonprofit aimed at keeping kids inspired and on the right track.