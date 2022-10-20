Small scale hydroelectric power plants used to possibly solve California's energy crisis

SACRAMENTO — Engineers from across the country are showing off new hydroelectric technology in Sacramento.

On the brink of blackouts this summer, California's demand for power set records, and now some utility companies are looking to produce more power using water.

Currently, most hydroelectricity comes from large dams like Folsom and Oroville.

Another idea is something called "pumped storage." It is when lakes are used to save excess solar and win power saved for when it's needed the most.

The interesting part about the idea is that because it recirculates water, it could be used during a drought, which California worries about yearly.

Right now, about 10% of California's power comes from hydroelectricity.