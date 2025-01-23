Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Tuolumne County field

By Richard Ramos

COLUMBIA — Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in a field in Tuolumne County, authorities said Thursday. 

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) both confirmed a man and a woman were onboard the aircraft when it crashed near Horseshoe Bend Road in the Columbia area.

First responders had to remove the man from the plane but the woman was able to get out on her own, authorities said. Both individuals were airlifted to area hospitals but the extent of their injuries was not known. 

The FAA said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. It was not yet clear what caused the crash. 

A homeowner who lives near the crash site and called it into authorities said she witnessed the plane nosedive into trees after hearing what sounded like the engine cutting out. 

The woman said she ran about 200 yards to the crash site and found the two victims conscious inside the plane.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

