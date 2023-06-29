Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane crash lands on belly at South Lake Tahoe airport

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A South Lake Tahoe airport runway is back open Wednesday night after a small plane crash-landed on its belly when its landing gear wouldn't work.

City of South Lake Tahoe officials said a plane traveling from Beatty, Nevada — which is northwest of Las Vegas — crash landed at around 6:30 p.m. on a runway at Lake Tahoe Airport.

Officials say it was not an emergency landing and a fuel leak was contained to the runway. A crane was called in to remove the plane from the runway, which happened by around 9 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board and was uninjured.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.