Small plane crash lands on belly at South Lake Tahoe airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A South Lake Tahoe airport runway is back open Wednesday night after a small plane crash-landed on its belly when its landing gear wouldn't work.

City of South Lake Tahoe officials said a plane traveling from Beatty, Nevada — which is northwest of Las Vegas — crash landed at around 6:30 p.m. on a runway at Lake Tahoe Airport.

Officials say it was not an emergency landing and a fuel leak was contained to the runway. A crane was called in to remove the plane from the runway, which happened by around 9 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board and was uninjured.