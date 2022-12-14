Watch CBS News
Small fire sets off sprinkler system at Roseville complex, suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE – An arson suspect has been arrested after a small fire was set at a Roseville apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Roseville police say firefighters and officers responded to the scene along the 700 block of Gibson Drive and found that a small fire had activated the sprinkler system.

A suspect was detained at the scene, police say.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly why the suspect started the fire is not known at this time. 

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:08 AM

