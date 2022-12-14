Small fire sets off sprinkler system at Roseville complex, suspect arrested
ROSEVILLE – An arson suspect has been arrested after a small fire was set at a Roseville apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Roseville police say firefighters and officers responded to the scene along the 700 block of Gibson Drive and found that a small fire had activated the sprinkler system.
A suspect was detained at the scene, police say.
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly why the suspect started the fire is not known at this time.
