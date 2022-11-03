Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.

The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department

South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.