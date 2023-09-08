Slight increase in temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your NorCal weekend forecast

SACRAMENTO -- After a week of mild temperatures across Northern California, temperatures will begin to increase this weekend with a warming pattern setting up.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures begin to climb into the mid-90s. Not a huge change from what we typically see this time of the year, but after a mild stretch, it will be a warmer change.

THE PATTERN

Over the past week, an area of high pressure has remained off towards the southeast. Leaving Northern California in a mild pattern with a big influence from our Delta Breeze.

Through the weekend, this area of high pressure begins to develop over the desert southwest, shifting a bit more to the west helping to give afternoon temperatures a boost Saturday and especially Sunday into Monday of next week.

Moisture may be drawn in from Hurricane Jova off the coast of Mexico. The humid conditions and moist air may get pulled into central California on Saturday bringing in slight chances for thunderstorm activity.

However, an increasing west to southwest flow is likely to keep most of the moisture over the Central Sierra, east of the crest over Nevada and near and south of Yosemite.

Other than the Sierra, most will stay dry through the weekend.

VALLEY

This weekend across the Valley will be drier than Labor Day weekend and warmer as highs reach for the mid-90s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with light breezes in the evening. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday.

FOOTHILLS

Across the Foothills, this weekend will be calmer and drier than last. Sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday with a few passing clouds. Temperatures warm to the mid-upper 80s through the afternoon.

SIERRA

Across the Sierra, this weekend will be mild. Saturday will feature more passing clouds thanks to lingering moisture from Hurricane Jova. But most will stay dry. Best chance for any showers and storms will be south of El Dorado County.

Portions of Tuolumne, Amador, Calaveras and Alpine counties will have the best chance for isolated storms Saturday before drier conditions return Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend in the 80s.

DELTA

A beautiful weekend in store across the Delta has highs return to the mid-90s. Breezy winds will be possible at times through the Delta with gusts up to 25 mph into the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, the heat stays in place through Monday before backing off mid-week. We'll return to another mild stretch heading in to next weekend. Make sure to CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for any changes to the forecast.