Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule

ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule.

Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas.

The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences.

The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

There has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.