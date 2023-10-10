Skeptical of pet vaccines? Here's why a UC Davis expert says you shouldn't be

Here's what one expert at UC Davis says about pet vaccine hesitancy

DAVIS — Vaccine hesitancy in the United States doesn't just stop with people. A new study finds many dog owners are skeptical of having their pets vaccinated, even though that puts the animal - and their humans - at risk.

When it comes to pets and vaccines, for some, the answer is simple.

"I think it's pretty necessary," said dog owner Sinjin Chun. "Dogs are just a lot dirtier than we are and they can pick up a lot of different things, and if they're spreading those things around, it's not good."

Not everyone feels that way. In fact, a study from Boston University shows that 53% of dog owners have some hesitancy toward canine vaccines and see them as unsafe, ineffective, or unnecessary. Dr. Matt Motta was one of the study's authors.

"My co-authors and I were stunned by how prevalent this phenomenon is," Dr. Motta said.

Dr. Jane Sykes, with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said, "The number one reason for vaccination is of course rabies."

Vaccinations can be critical when it comes to rabies, parvo, and leptospirosis, Dr. Sykes said. The consequences can be deadly and costly.

"We do dialysis at UC Davis and our lepto dogs, typically, their bills are $15-20,000 and [they] can prevent it through vaccination," she said.

The study also found that nearly 40% of dog owners believe that vaccines can cause autism in dogs — something that there is no evidence of. Dr Sykes says the bottom line is that if you have questions, ask your vet.

"You need to be aware that the vaccines are there," Dr. Sykes said. "You need to understand that they're really, really safe and that these diseases are really serious."

According to the American Pet Product Association, about 65 million households in the U.S. own at least one dog