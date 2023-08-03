Skeletal human remains discovered in area of Fairfield creek

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway in Fairfield after skeletal human remains were discovered in the area of a creek on the edge of town.

Fairfield police said, on Thursday, they got a report from a community member about possible human remains being found in the Ledgewood Creek area.

Officers were led to the area and confirmed that the remains were human. Police noted that the remains appear to have been in the area for some time.

Police also noted that there was no immediate indication of foul play.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation and will try and identify the person and how they died.