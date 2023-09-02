Skateboarding, cooking, ceramics: After school programs at Monterey Trail help students find hobbies

ELK GROVE -- As students get back into the rhythm of the school year, many at Monterey Trail High School are staying on campus even after the bell rings.

From skateboarding to ceramics, an after-school program is helping kids pursue their hobbies and keep them out of trouble.

More than 200 students stay on campus for the "ASSETs" program, which stands for After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens.

Dozens of drop-in classes allow students to pursue hobbies that otherwise may be too costly. Students can sharpen up their basketball skills, learn how to cook, or unwind after a long school day.

"It gives me something to focus on and gives me something to spend my time on rather than just sitting around at the house," Duice Cervantes, a junior at Monterey Trail High School said.

Among dozens of enrichment opportunities, senior Rocky Vang is spearheading a gardening club. After a long school day, Vang says the work of weeding and planting helps him wind down.

"If you were doing art, you don't really think, you just draw. We basically do the same thing but we do gardening back here," Vang said.

Regular tutoring sessions are also built into the schedule as an opportunity for students to stay on top of their studies. Sophomore AP Chemistry student Ramin Alashoti says he has seen these sessions pay off in class.

"[The teacher] has example worksheets for the tests," Alashoti said. "He said if you come on Friday, he'll tell you what the structure of the test is."

Teachers are noticing the impacts as more students are able to stay on top of those challenging academic courses. ASSETs program director Gordon Ho says teachers have reported tangible results from the program.

"He noticed significant improvement in academic performance in students who have been attending these sessions, reflected in higher scores," Ho said.

Ho says the after-school opportunities are a way to level the playing field.

"It extends equal opportunities to students and families in lower income areas by providing them access to free enrichment opportunities."

The program is a relief for working parents, as students are able to stay on campus until suppertime. Students also receive a free meal before heading home.