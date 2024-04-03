Sinkhole leads to lane closure on Highway 50 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - Traffic backed up after a six-inch deep sinkhole on Highway 50 in the West Sacramento area caused one westbound lane to close for several hours on Wednesday.

Caltrans said the sinkhole is six inches deep and about 10 feet by 5 feet.

The CHP Woodland said it received a report of a pothole around 11 a.m., leading to Caltrans closing the lane at Highway 50 and Harbor Boulevard.

One vehicle drove over the sinkhole and was damaged, the CHP said.

As of about 3:15 p.m., there is no estimated time the lane will reopen. The other two lanes of Highway 50 are open.