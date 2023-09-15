Silver Alert issued for senior missing in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY - The CHP has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing in Colusa County for more than 24 hours.

Judith Isola wandered away from her family in Maxwell as they were getting ready for hunting season, the CUP says.

The 78-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and they're worried she may have gone to find water in the heat of the day.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was wearing a white and pink T-shirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a black and tan sun visor hat.

If you see her, you're asked to call 911.