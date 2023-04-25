Silver Alert issued for missing West Sacramento man, 62, with dementia
WEST SACRAMENTO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing West Sacramento man with dementia.
The alert went out early Tuesday afternoon for Conway Haley.
He's described as a 62-year-old Black man who stands around 6'1" with a slim build.
West Sacramento police say Haley was last seen back on April 23. He was wearing a black jacket, a purple shirt, and black jeans at the time.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call West Sacramento police at (916) 372-3375.
