Silver Alert issued for missing West Sacramento man, 62, with dementia

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing West Sacramento man with dementia.

The alert went out early Tuesday afternoon for Conway Haley.

He's described as a 62-year-old Black man who stands around 6'1" with a slim build.

West Sacramento police say Haley was last seen back on April 23. He was wearing a black jacket, a purple shirt, and black jeans at the time.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call West Sacramento police at (916) 372-3375. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 1:33 PM

