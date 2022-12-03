Watch CBS News
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California.

Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m. 

Officers believe Brown is possibly headed to his residence in Stockton. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown jack and blue jeans He is driving a 2020 Ford Fusion with California license plate 8RAA343. Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911.

The alert was issued by the CHP on behalf of the Stockton Police Department.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 9:19 AM

