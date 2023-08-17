Signs of bears found on Yosemite's Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK - While human hikers have been enjoying climbing Yosemite's Half Dome this summer, so have another group: bears.

According to a statement from the park Tuesday, rangers recently discovered evidence of a black bear's presence on the summit of Half Dome.

A new scheme to hike Half Dome without a permit just dropped: be a bear. Hikers who secure a Half Dome permit and... Posted by Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

"Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle- no cables needed!" a park spokesperson writes.

Bears and others who scale the legendary 425 feet of cable are treated to some incredible views of Yosemite Valley.

The park reminds visitors to keep smelly objects -- including food and sunscreen - locked in a bear locker or a canister.