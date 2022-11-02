Sierra traffic moving after heavy snow caused crashes, road closures, chain controls

NYACK — A heavy surge of wintry weather led to travel troubles along major highways in the Sierra on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

An ugly wreck over the state line in Nevada saw a white car crumpled, wedged between semi-trucks. Six big rigs were involved in this overnight crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch. The crash left a big rig's tire bent and a guard rail twisted.

It looks bad. But no one was seriously hurt.

A crash on eastbound I-80 shut down the road at Donner Pass. A photo from the California Highway Patrol shows at least two trucks involved.

Video shows the massive backup the crash caused at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the highway has since fully reopened. Chain requirements have also been dropped on both Highway 50 and I-80.

Wednesday was another day on the job for commercial truckers like Chris Acopiado

"Every year, it's my job. [I] have to do it," he said.

Acopiado was driving to Las Vegas and knows chain controls keep everyone on the road safe.

"It's scary. You can hit somebody in the back or you can hit somebody in the side," he said.

Putting tire chains on can be daunting whether you're driving a tractor-trailer or your personal vehicle.

"Kind of had to humble myself a little bit," Josh Meza said.

Meza opted to have a professional install his chains after the storm delayed his trip home to Reno.

"Hotel and chains, what's an extra $30 on top of this?" he said.

Inside a Shell gas station in Nyack, the manager showed us the chain selection.

"They need about $400 for a semi set to get going. Two sets," the manager said.

But you have to make sure you get the right size and install them properly or risk damaging your vehicle or others.

That's why one driver has switched to auto-socks.

"It's like a sock for your tire," the driver said.

Installation is easier with the socks, making them more efficient and, like tire chains, getting drivers back on the road again safely.