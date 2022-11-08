Sierra snowstorm creates optimism for "above-average" snowpack

CISCO GROVE — This week's Sierra snowstorm is having a big impact on travel over the Interstate 80 corridor.

Caltrans was enforcing chain controls over the summit as snow began accumulating on the roadway Monday night.

Mike Quenzer made it through the treacherous conditions from Lodi, driving into the snowstorm with a smile.

"Unless you're an experienced driver, you shouldn't be driving," Quenzer said. "It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. This is great, we needed it."

Caltrans is now in storm operations mode with every employee working 12-hour shifts. The agency is trying to stay ahead of the snow and keep the roadways open.

The National Weather Service sent out dire warnings that travel could be impossible at times, making Election Day difficult for Sierra communities seeking to turn in their ballots.

Andrew Schwartz is the lead scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

"We see these kinds of storms on occasion up here," Schwartz said. "This time of year, this one is a little bit extra."

Schwartz said this kind of start to the water year could have a lasting impact.

"It's a great start to our snowpack season," Schwartz said. "Fingers crossed, as long as these storms keep up, we might be looking at above-average conditions this year."

There's some optimism from this early November snowstorm and travel trouble on an icy I-80.