Sierra snow prompts warning of dangerous driving conditions

NYACK — A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Sierra and bring heavy mountain snow.

Drivers are being warned about the possibility that driving may become dangerous starting Sunday and continuing through the next couple of days.

"All I've seen is what you see right now," said Reuben Soto, a truck driver for a retailer. "The weather — it's just coming down, starting to rain."

In Nyack, travelers encountered rain with occasional light flurries during the afternoon.

"I think for right now, we'll be all right," said Gonzalo Chavez, another truck driver.

But Caltrans wrote online to buckle down and warned drivers about winter driving conditions.

By early Sunday evening, travelers were dealing with another issue.

"It's been really foggy coming over the mountain," Justin Anthony said.

Visibility turned problematic for drivers as the fog rolled through.

"Then when [low] visibility started coming over the mountains, I was like, 'Oh, no.' I was following a semi-truck because I couldn't see otherwise," said Cheyenne Osbourne, who was driving to Reno.

As a major winter storm inches closer, people race to stay out of mother nature's way.