Sierra snow, light rain and more clouds return Thursday, will it stay for the weekend?

Isolated rain showers across lower elevations and snow chances for the Sierra increase Thursday as our weather pattern starts to make a shift. The overall pattern has trended a bit drier with only a few regions seeing more rain and snow heading into the weekend, but most stay dry.

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds through the day as a system moves across Northern California. Other than the snow picked up this morning, the Sierra will get another round of snow showers in the evening with better accumulation as snow levels drop into Friday morning.

Heaviest precipitation arrives Thursday evening across our higher elevations with most getting 2 to 4 inches of snow along and south of I-80. There could be chain controls and travel delays across the passes on Thursday evening, make sure to be prepared for winter travel if you are heading up the hill.

As for the Valley, there is a chance for a few isolated showers during the evening. Yet the best chances for rain stay across the foothills north of I-80 and south of San Francisco.

Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s in areas of more cloud cover with low 60s in the more southern portions of the Valley with breezy west winds in the Delta.

THE PATTERN

A wave passes across our region as the storm track takes a slight dip to the south, that'll give us the light moisture and Sierra snow Thursday, but as for the weekend - the pattern is looking drier.

A few days ago, it looked like we could be brushed by wet storms to our north Friday night through Sunday, but as of Thursday morning, models have scaled back.

We will see more cloud cover in the next few days, but storms stay mainly to the north. Another round of a few stray showers may arrive across the region on Saturday and mainly across the northern Sierra on Sunday. But precipitation amounts look light.

Looking ahead to next week an area of high pressure builds in and we return to more dry weather across Northern California.

5-DAY TOTALS

Over the next five days, the Sierra will receive some much-needed snow. Although nothing major, a good 2-4'' will be possible with most of it arriving Thursday through Friday. Snow showers return on Saturday but accumulation will be light.

As mentioned, showers across the Valley will be light, but some may get up to 0.10'' to 0.25'' depending on how fast rain showers move across the area.

Off to the north, the Pacific Northwest will receive most of the precipitation as they tap into an atmospheric river this weekend. With portions of the Cascade mountain peaks receiving over 25 inches of snow.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Valley

Across the Valley, if we do pick up any rain this weekend, the best chances will be on Saturday and mainly from north of Sacramento towards Redding.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60.

By Sunday, more sunshine is expected as a ridge of high pressure builds. Highs in the low 60s.

Foothills

Across the foothills, we'll keep the cloud cover around for the weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday.

The best chance of rain accumulation will be mainly north of I-80, from Grass Valley up to Plumas County.

Temperatures will be cool this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Sierra

Light snow is possible on Saturday before clearing out by Sunday. Snow levels near 5,000 feet and up.

Very little accumulation is expected but it will create slick roads. Make sure to check passes before you travel.

Highs this weekend in the 40s.

Delta

A cloudy weekend across the Delta as temperatures stay in the low 60s.

There will be a chance of an isolated shower passing by on Saturday, but most stay mainly dry. Dry and mostly cloudy Sunday.

Bay Area

Cool and cloudy this weekend across the Bay Area. Highs will stay in the low 60s.

On Saturday morning expect a few light showers and fog before 11 AM. During the day the Bay Area dries out with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with no rain expected.