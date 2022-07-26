Sierra snowpack measuring over at 200 percent of average
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - There is more good news about the Sierra snowpack.
The amount of snow currently blanketing the Sierra is bigger than the 2017 snowpack that pulled the state out of a five-year drought.
State water officials say that, as of May 30, the state's snowpack was measuring just over 200 percent of average compared to just six percent of average this time last year.
