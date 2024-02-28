Sierra residents ready for incoming Northern California snow storm

Sierra residents prepare for storm that could bring 8 feet of snow

SODA SPRINGS — Extreme winter weather conditions are coming in the Sierra this week, and those who live in the mountains are hunkering down before a big dump of snow.

Truckee resident Hinton Williams is ready for the blizzard.

"Keep your shovel handy. Hat, gloves, goggles," Williams said.

A storm threatening to drop as much as eight feet or more at higher elevations arrives on Thursday.

Caltrans District 3 spokesman John O'Connell says to prepare for all the possibilities.

"Bring supplies with you. Bring flashlights. Make sure your cell phone is charged. Bring blankets," he said.

The general message is that driving up and down the mountain can wait.

"All it takes is one or two spinouts, or if we get these whiteout conditions, we have to shut the road down," O'Connell said.

At the Soda Springs General Store, employee Ian Stanshaw said residents are ready for what's to come, going in for things like candles and other essential items.

Stanshaw lives on Donner Summit and says those awaiting snow should clear the roofs now.

"Keeping up on all your snow removal throughout the whole year is the best way," he said.

Grass Valley resident Ron Ramsey wants people to stay off the road but is holding excitement for when the time comes.

"I'm a skier. So for me, a little bit of time is better, but this will be great. We'll be set for the spring," Ramsey said.

While Hinton and his friend George Dietrich have advice for those who may be snowed in.

"Don't run out of beer!" Dietrich said.

"Card game and good friends!" Hinton said.

Many had the same message for the skiers of the world. The snow is going to be there come next week, so there is no harm in waiting.

To check the status of Sierra highways — for things like chain controls and road closures — during the storm, go here.