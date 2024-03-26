Shoun Thao appointed to Sacramento City Council interim District 2 seat left vacant after Loloee resignation

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday appointed Shoun Thao to serve as the interim District 2 councilmember, a seat left vacant after Sean Loloee resigned following a federal probe and indictment surrounding his private businesses.

Thao is now the second Hmong American serving on the city council, with Mai Vang of District 8 being the other.

Thao was among three candidates – including youth leader Raquel Shipp and retired social advocate Tim Smith – who were recently chosen by a committee of council members following their public interview at the Hagginwood Community Center.

Shoun Thao is the newest Sacramento city councilmember selected as interim caretaker following Sean Loloee resignation. pic.twitter.com/M3H6xkzF6v — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 26, 2024

The three candidates went before the council on Tuesday as the council made their final decision on who would fill the seat for the remainder of the year.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a post to social media that the council voted unanimously to appoint Thao to the District 2 seat.

"Grateful for the dedication and willingness of all candidates, including Timothy Smith and Raquel Shipp. District 2 deserves strong representation and is in good hands," Steinberg wrote.

Loloee, who has pleaded not guilty, had left vacant a seat that oversaw an underserved area of Sacramento that is facing challenges of decayed infrastructure, homelessness, and jobs.

Thao is expected to be sworn in this April.