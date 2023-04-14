Shorter and milder fire season to be expected

Despite the new growth from all of California's recent rain, Cal Fire says it expects a shorter and milder fire season.

A spokesperson said that with all the rain and snow that the state has received, the ground has enough saturation to hopefully last into the summer.

Department Chief Bill Reid from Cal Fire Butte County said, "With the amount of precipitation we had this year, we're hoping for a shorter season. So the grass should stay greener a little bit longer and the snow will be staying in the hills for a little bit longer this year, and so we're hoping for a shorter fire season."

However, the risk is still there.

Cal Fire said windy days can dry out that topsoil. The weather is also bringing down branches and debris, which could be fuel for a fire.