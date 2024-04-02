Shoplifting suspects arrested in Stockton after allegedly assaulting employee who confronted them

STOCKTON – Authorities say a store employee was allegedly assaulted by a group of shoplifting suspects after confronting them in the parking lot of a Stockton store.

The incident happened back on March 24. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, two men and a woman went into the Dollar General store along E. Main Street in Stockton, loaded up on around $200 worth of items, and walked out without paying.

Deputies say an employee who saw the shoplifting happen followed the suspects out of the store. That employee then confronted the suspects – but was then assaulted by then.

The employee got away and called for help. She also managed to write down the suspects' vehicle license plate number and gave it to authorities.

It wasn't long until deputies caught up with the suspects and pulled them over. The three suspects were then arrested on numerous charges.

The sheriff's office says the incident is a reminder for people to keep a safe distance away from suspects in these types of situations.

"The bravery of the employee is admirable, but it is not worth getting hurt over it. Instead, keep your distance and be a good witness by paying close attention to those involved," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Getting a good description of the suspect's vehicle and license plate number is often the best way to help, authorities say.

Deputies noted that two of the suspects arrested were already on probation.