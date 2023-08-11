Watch CBS News
Shooting victim found near Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento; investigation underway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento late Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police said, a little after 5 p.m., officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting along the 3200 block of 35th Avenue.

A shooting victim was then found near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

That person had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said, and was rushed to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation.

No suspect information has been released. 

