Shooting in Stockton kills 13-year-old boy

STOCKTON -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Stockton

The shooting took place early Friday morning, just before 2 a.m., on the 800 block of Flint Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

There is currently no information on the suspect or motive, and detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.