Man arrested for fatal shooting in Sacramento that left 2 dead, 2 in critical condition

SACRAMENTO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Sacramento earlier this week.

Thirty-one-year-old Robbene Luke Bryson was arrested in Nevada County in connection with the shooting that left two people dead and two others in critical condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive, which is in the La Riviera neighborhood. Vicki Lynn Bright, 66, and Jack Vernon James Jr., 59, were later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as those who were killed.

As of Tuesday night, two additional victims were listed in critical condition.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting.