1 person in custody after shooting on Remington Way in Linda

LINDA — A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in the Linda area of Yuba County, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said a resident on Remington Way called in the shooting at around 3:15 p.m. The caller said they heard a shot being fired at a neighboring home.

At least one victim was found. That person's condition is not known at this time.

Deputies located the suspect in a vehicle in the area. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, led deputies on a brief chase but was arrested a short time later, the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. The sheriff's office did say, however, that Child Protective Services responded to the scene as well.