Shooting places multiple Modesto schools on brief lockdown

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that put multiple nearby Modesto schools on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. along Sunrise Avenue near Orangeburg Avenue.

The Modesto Police Department said no injuries have been reported. There has also been no announcement of an arrest or if police were searching for a suspect or suspects.

Linda Mumma Solorio, a spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said the shooting prompted police to put nearby Downey High School, Elliott Alternative Education Center and Muir Elementary School on a brief lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

No further details were released at this time.