Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting places multiple Modesto schools on brief lockdown

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that put multiple nearby Modesto schools on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. along Sunrise Avenue near Orangeburg Avenue.

The Modesto Police Department said no injuries have been reported. There has also been no announcement of an arrest or if police were searching for a suspect or suspects.

Linda Mumma Solorio, a spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said the shooting prompted police to put nearby Downey High School, Elliott Alternative Education Center and Muir Elementary School on a brief lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

No further details were released at this time.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.