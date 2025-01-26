Shooting outside of Auburn business leaves 1 person dead

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one person died after a shooting outside of an Auburn business on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting outside of Harry's Lounge, on the 4000 block of Auburn Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. and found one person injured.

The sheriff's office said it appears a bar fight continued into the parking lot where a shooting occurred. A man was then run over by a car. The man died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and talked to detectives.