Modesto police investigating shooting that killed 1 man

By Cameron Glenn

MODESTO - One person is dead and police are searching for clues after a shooting in west Modesto on Wednesday morning. 

Modesto police tell CBS13 that around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called out to Monticello Lane just south of West Hatch Road on reports of a man being shot. 

At the scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle and suffering from at least one gunshot, they say. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Modesto Police Department Detective Grant at Grantj@modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

Modesto is the county seat of Stanislaus County and is located approximately 68 miles south of Sacramento in the Central Valley.

