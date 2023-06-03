1 person shot at McClatchy Park in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a shooting at McClatchy Park on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. along the 3500 block of 5th Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. Fortunately, their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police are actively investigating the incident.