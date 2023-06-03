Watch CBS News
1 person shot at McClatchy Park in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a shooting at McClatchy Park on Friday. 

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. along the 3500 block of 5th Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. Fortunately, their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 5:26 PM

