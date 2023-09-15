Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation unfolding along Howe Avenue in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, there were reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue on Friday morning, which is near a busy shopping area.

The victim is possibly an adult, authorities say. A possible shooter could still be in the area.

This is a developing story.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:25 AM

