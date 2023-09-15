Shooting investigation unfolding along Howe Avenue in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, there were reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue on Friday morning, which is near a busy shopping area.
The victim is possibly an adult, authorities say. A possible shooter could still be in the area.
This is a developing story.
