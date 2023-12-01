Investigation underway after 2 shot on Tuolumne Drive in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in the Rancho Cordova area Friday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened at around 8:15 p.m. in a walkway between two apartment buildings along Tuolumne Drive.
A girl was located at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. She has since been taken to an area hospital and her injuries were not life-threatening.
The sheriff's office said another gunshot victim, a man walked into an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is not yet clear if the two knew each other.
Deputies are working to identify a suspect or to determine if one of the two victims possibly opened fire, the sheriff's office said.
A gun was not located at the scene, but investigators located several shell casings in the area.
