CHP investigates shooting, crash on Highway 99 in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a shooting and crash that happened on a south Sacramento highway late Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said it happened at around 4:19 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 near Florin Road.

A vehicle was shot at multiple times and crashed into the right shoulder before rolling over. Investigators said the driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash but was not hit by any bullets. A passenger in the vehicle was shot multiple times but the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

There was no information available on a suspect.

Highway 99 traffic was not impacted by the scene.