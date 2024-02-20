Shooting behind Modesto fast food restaurant leaves 1 hurt

MODESTO – A suspect remains on the run after a shooting behind a Modesto fast food restaurant that left one person hurt Monday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the scene along the 3400 block of McHenry Avenue around 9 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Behind the KFC restaurant, officers found a man who had been shot.

Officers were told that the man had been shot after getting into a fight. Exactly what led to that altercation is unclear.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

No information about the suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.