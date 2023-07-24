Shooting at Lodi nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

LODI — One person died and another was hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a Lodi nightclub, police said Sunday.

The Lodi Police Department said officers responded at around 1:15 a.m. to a shooting at the El Dorado Club on North Sacramento Street.

One victim was shot multiple times but has since been hospitalized and is expected to recover. The other person died from their injuries.

Lodi police only described the victims as men in their 20s.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive.