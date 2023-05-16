Watch CBS News
Shipping container on train catches fire in Central California

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CERES – A shipping container being hauled by a train caught fire in Stanislaus County late Monday night.

Scene of the fire. Modesto Fire Department

Modesto Fire says both their crews and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire responded to the scene near Kinser Road and Railroad Avenue just after 11 p.m.

One shipping container had caught fire, firefighters say, and was threatening other containers on the train.

Firefighters had to use ladders to get to the flames.

The fire was put out before the flames spread, the fire department says.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 16, 2023 / 12:29 PM

