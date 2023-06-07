Sacramento sheriff's office employs new technology for river rescues and recoveries

How does new tool help with water rescues in Sacramento?

How does new tool help with water rescues in Sacramento?

How does new tool help with water rescues in Sacramento?

WALNUT GROVE — Down by Walnut Grove, there's more than just rocks and dirt at the bottom of the Sacramento River.

"If you don't have the right equipment, then it's a really tough place to be," said Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff Mike Keegan.

The county Sheriff's Office can see everything thanks to sonar and new water rescue technology — everything from enhanced cameras to mobile rovers. The office has had this gear for roughly three years but it has made a difference during a tough spring season.

"Whereas the American River is starting to clear up a bit, [over on] the Sacramento River, there's still hardly any visibility," Keegan said. "So general swim and rescue techniques are going to be difficult with low visibility."

That's especially in the murky waters of the Sacramento River.

"That's where our search and rescue equipment comes into play," Keegan said. "That sonar can see through the silt."

There is a complex set of emotions when utilizing this technology. That's when rescues are instead recoveries.

"There are those times where we may not even be on scene until a day later and we know that there's not a chance of surviving," Keegan explained.

In any case, the technology still can save lives — or at the very least, provide closure.

"When that's the situation, is the only opportunity we have is to bring them back, we're going to do everything we can," Keegan said.