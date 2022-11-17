Sheriff's detectives searching for suspect in connection with fatal beating outside Clements bar

CLEMENTS - San Joaquin County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they're calling a murder suspect.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of May 1, 2022, 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. was fatally beaten outside a bar in Clements. Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's department detectives say they identified three suspects in connection with the incident. Two of the three, 43-year-old Lloyd Strack and 39-year-old Aaron Davis, were arrested and have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The third and final suspect, 36-year-old Jason Blasingame, is still outstanding.

Jason Blasingame San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Blasingame and Strack are full-patch members of the Stockton chapter of the Hells Angels, and authorities believe Blasingame is being hidden by his associates.

The sheriff's office says Buchan Jr. did not have any ties to the outlaw motorcycle community. Detectives believe he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (209) 468-4425 and refer to case #22-9524. Or they can call Stockton CrimeStoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.