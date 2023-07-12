Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Woman beaten by homeless person near Arden Arcade park

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ARDEN ARCADE – An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman was reportedly beaten by a homeless person near an Arden Arcade park on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Yellowstone Lane and Wright Street, near Bohemian Park.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 68-year-old woman was treated after a subject hit her with a metal broomstick. The woman refused to be taken to the hospital, deputies say.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the suspect, have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.