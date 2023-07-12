Sheriff: Woman beaten by homeless person near Arden Arcade park

ARDEN ARCADE – An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman was reportedly beaten by a homeless person near an Arden Arcade park on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Yellowstone Lane and Wright Street, near Bohemian Park.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 68-year-old woman was treated after a subject hit her with a metal broomstick. The woman refused to be taken to the hospital, deputies say.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the suspect, have been released.