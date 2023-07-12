Sheriff: Woman beaten by homeless person near Arden Arcade park
ARDEN ARCADE – An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman was reportedly beaten by a homeless person near an Arden Arcade park on Wednesday.
The incident happened near Yellowstone Lane and Wright Street, near Bohemian Park.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 68-year-old woman was treated after a subject hit her with a metal broomstick. The woman refused to be taken to the hospital, deputies say.
No other details about the incident, including any information about the suspect, have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.