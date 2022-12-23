Sheriff: Suspect who fled traffic stop in Rancho Cordova hit by car, passenger remains at large

RANCHO CORDOVA — A wild car chase in Rancho Cordova left one suspect in the hospital and another remains at large Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Rancho Cordova police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation. The driver of the vehicle took off and crashed into several vehicles before losing control and crashing again on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and passenger of the vehicle both tried to get away on foot. Investigators said the driver was hit by a vehicle a short time later.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is stable. The passenger remains at large and the sheriff's office said a search was being conducted.

The collision near Hazel Avenue happened just before 10 p.m. As of 11:15 p.m., the highway was cleared of all police activity.

No further details were released.