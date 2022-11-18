Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self

MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say.

The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue.

While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue.

Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood.

Osgood was monitored by the drone, who spotted him crawling around until he was facing several deputies. The sheriff's office says that's when he fired three shots at the deputies.

The deputies managed to take cover; they didn't return fire, the sheriff's office says. It was then that Osgood shot himself.

Due to where Osgood was on the roof, and a thin layer of ice being on the metal rooftop, it took about an hour for deputies to reach him. Osgood was confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Osgood had several felony warrants out for his arrest. The gun he had, as well as the vehicle he was pulled over in, were also reported stolen.