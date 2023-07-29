Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Suspect possibly barricaded in Kern Street home in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Authorities in the north Sacramento area were attempting to get a barricaded suspect to surrender on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a man believed to have been involved in a kidnapping and domestic violence case.

According to investigators, the incident originated in the south Sacramento area on Enrico Boulevard, and the suspect is now possibly barricaded inside a Del Paso Heights-area home on Kern Street.

This is a developing story. CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.