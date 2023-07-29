Sheriff: Suspect possibly barricaded in Kern Street home in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities in the north Sacramento area were attempting to get a barricaded suspect to surrender on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a man believed to have been involved in a kidnapping and domestic violence case.

According to investigators, the incident originated in the south Sacramento area on Enrico Boulevard, and the suspect is now possibly barricaded inside a Del Paso Heights-area home on Kern Street.

This is a developing story. CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene.