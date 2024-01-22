Watch CBS News
Suspect crashes seconds after taking off from Sacramento County deputy, dies at scene

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect crashed seconds after trying to get away from a deputy on Monday, the sheriff's office says, leaving themselves with fatal injuries. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was trying to pull over a suspect near Watt Avenue and Winona Way when the suspect sped off -- blowing through a red light in the process.

Just four seconds later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle and then a light pole.

watt-ave-pursuit-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CBS13

Deputies say the suspect driver, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. A female passenger also suffered serious injuries. 

Exactly what the suspect was originally being pulled over for has not been detailed by the sheriff's office, but he was said to be a parolee at large. 

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 12:36 PM PST

