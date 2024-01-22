Suspect crashes seconds after taking off from Sacramento County deputy, dies at scene
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect crashed seconds after trying to get away from a deputy on Monday, the sheriff's office says, leaving themselves with fatal injuries.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was trying to pull over a suspect near Watt Avenue and Winona Way when the suspect sped off -- blowing through a red light in the process.
Just four seconds later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle and then a light pole.
Deputies say the suspect driver, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. A female passenger also suffered serious injuries.
Exactly what the suspect was originally being pulled over for has not been detailed by the sheriff's office, but he was said to be a parolee at large.
The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.
for more features.